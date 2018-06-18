BALLWIN, Mo. — Police have issued a warning about a bear sighting in Ballwin, Missouri.

Police said the bear was spotted in a common area near the 700 block of Oak Run Lane. The person who called police said it was a large bear running in the area between the Castle Pines Subdivision and Oak Run Lane.

Police said to bring all pets and trash inside and to "be alert to the possibility of a bear in the area."

The police contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Police in Ballwin are asking residents to call them at (636) 227-9636 if they see a bear.

