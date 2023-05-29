Becky Rothman, 'Queen of Carpet,' dead at 67

Becky Rothman, the "Queen of Carpets" whose iconic commercials featuring her flying on a rug over the Arch entertained generations of St. Louisians, died Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — Becky Rothman, the "Queen of Carpet" whose iconic commercials featuring her flying on a rug over the Arch entertained generations of St. Louisians, died Sunday. She was 67.

Rothman's nephew, Marc, confirmed her passing Monday afternoon. She had been undergoing dialysis for the past several years, he said, and died of complications from kidney disease.

At its height, Becky's Carpet and Tile had locations throughout Missouri and Illinois. The last several stores closed in 2012.

Rothman was a lifelong St. Louisian, most recently living in Ballwin, her nephew said.

Funeral arrangements were pending as of Monday.