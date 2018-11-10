BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Police in Belleville are seeing an increase in calls over diseased raccoons in the city.

Since September, police euthanized six raccoons. On one recent call for service, a wild life rescue organization was trying to rescue a raccoon and requested a police response to euthanize the animal because the raccoon showed signs of distemper.

Officers are trained to secure the area and euthanize a raccoon only when the surroundings dictate it is safe to do so, according to police.

In a Facebook post, Belleville police said residents should be aware of the increase in these cases, and use caution when children and pets are outside.

