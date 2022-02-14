Bethalto, Collinsville schools vote to go mask-optional

Both districts held meetings on Monday evening.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Two Metro-East schools are going mask optional after two meetings in Bethalto and Collinsville.

“A lot of stuff went on behind the scenes had to go on to make this process. We had to think about this logically,” Bethalto Board President Todd Meiser said.

The crowd at Monday night’s meeting was mostly in favor of masks being optional.



“It’s good to have that feedback from the community but we had to consider the staff and immunocompromised students,” Meiser said.

Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that requires masks in school buildings, but a judge recently ruled that mandate is unconstitutional and should be dropped.

The Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 canceled classes Friday because of an anti-mask mandate protest by students and parents. Some parents and students, including Sophomore Kaitlynn Niemeyer, used the day to make her voice heard and leaders listened.

“I’m so grateful the board made the decision to put this in good hands and go mask optional,” Niemeyer said.



She’s in favor of students having an option. She also has compassion for students and staff who need extra safeguards.