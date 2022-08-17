63-year-old man from Bethalto dies in crash

Jeffrey Hasenjaeger, 63, was identified as the victim.

HARTFORD, Illinois — A 63-year-old man from Bethalto, Illinois, died Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Illinois Route 3 at 7th Street in Hartford, Illinois.

According to a news release from the Madison County Coroner, Jeffrey Hasenjaeger was driving a Nissan Titan southbound on Illinois Route 3, when he turned east onto 7th Street "for reasons unknown," according to the release.

Hasenjaeger's vehicle turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound, and his vehicle was T-boned on the passenger's side.

Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Hasenjaeger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Madison County Coroner, the Hartford Police Department and the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction team.