ST. LOUIS — Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is coming to St. Louis next year.

She will bring her WHERE DO WE GO? tour to Enterprise Center on March 28, 2020.

To help encourage an eco-conscious environment at her concerts, she will allow fans to bring their re-fillable water bottles to shows. Water stations will be available at every venue. Plastic straws will not be permitted, according to the press release.

Last month, Eilish earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song ‘bad guy.’

And, according to a press release, she is the first artist born in this millennium to achieve both a No. 1 album and single. She is also the third female solo artist in history with multiple songs topping the Billboard Alternative Songs airplay chart.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Oct. 4. For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, click here.

