'Unauthorized person' had access to some BJC doctors' email accounts

ST. LOUIS — Some BJC HealthCare patients had their personal information exposed in a hacking incident involving several doctors’ email accounts, which lasted nearly a month.

The health care company said Friday that someone gained “unauthorized access” to a "small number" of email accounts belonging to BJC physicians and resident physicians. BJC did not specify exactly how many employees were affected. The emails were accessible from March 4 to 28.

BJC said an investigation into the incident is underway.

So far, they haven’t been able to determine whether any emails or attachments in the affected accounts were actually viewed by the person who gained access to them.

BJC officials have been looking through the emails to identify patients whose information was mentioned in the documents. Personal details may have included names, birthdays, medical record numbers, clinical information, health insurance information and Social Security numbers.

So far, BJC has identified these hospitals and service organizations as being affected by the incident:

Alton Memorial Hospital

Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Parkland Health Center Farmington

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Parkland Health Center Bonne Terre

Christian Hospital

Progress West Hospital

Memorial Hospital

St. Louis Children’s Hospital

“BJC has no evidence that patient information has been misused as a result of this incident,” the hospital stated in an emailed release Friday.

BJC has started mailing letters to patients whose information was vulnerable to the hack. Notices will continue to be sent out to additional patients as the health care provider’s investigation progresses.

All patients are urged to monitor statements from their health insurance companies to make sure they are not being charged for services they did not receive.

The hospital system set up a toll-free number where patients can ask questions. The number to call is 1-855-503-2933.

Free credit monitoring and identity protection services will be offered to patients whose Social Security or driver’s license numbers were identified in the email accounts.