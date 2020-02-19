MARYVILLE, Ill. — All Maryville residents should boil their water for the next two days, village officials said in an alert to residents.

Ameren Gas crews accidentally cut the water main line from the Village of Maryville Water Plant at Highway 157 Wednesday afternoon. Water crews are on site working to restore service, the alert said.

"Due to this discontinuation of your water service you are hereby notified to boil your water prior to consumption or food preparations for the next 48 hours or until further notified," the village wrote on its website. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

Residents are encouraged to call Maryville Police Department with any questions at 618-344-8899.

