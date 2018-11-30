ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK)--On a warm autumn day, going outside is what any child wants but for Kristian Booker, just leaving the house is a challenge.

Vinita Booker, Kristian’s Grandmother, said Kristian has cerebral palsy and must wear a back. He also can’t walk on his own which is why he’s always in a wheelchair.

Kristian also suffers from and can’t chew his food properly, so Vinita, who is known as G-Ma, purees everything.

“Every day I look at him, he’s a joy. He’s happy. I’m happy to be the one to take care of him,” said Booker.

Booker’s daughter was unable to care for him, so the responsibility fell on her. While Kristian does have a nurse, she is his primary caregiver.

“That’s my mission in life. To keep him happy,” said Booker.

Life isn’t easy. Their home isn’t wheelchair accessible. When it’s time to leave, it’s all up to Booker to get Kristian out of the house. That means she carries Kristian up and down all the steps in their home. He ways 65lbs which is a lot for Booker.

“It’s 12 stairs that I hoist him up on my shoulders and hold him tight,” said Booker.

The family held a fundraiser and has a GoFundMe page to try and raise money for a ramp. Until then, they take life one step at a time.

