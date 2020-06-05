What could legally happen if you get busted breaking stay-at-home orders

As some St. Louis County businesses reopen despite the stay-at-home order, here's what could happen if you break the rules

ST. LOUIS — As parts of the bi-state relax stay-at-home orders, St. Louis city and county remain under a strict lockdown. However, that hasn’t stopped some small businesses from opening early.

“Legally these businesses that are reopening aren’t going to face much,” said attorney John Lynch. “The rules don’t have much teeth in terms of any penalties associated with them.”

The House of Pain gym in Chesterfield is one business violating stay-at-home orders. While business owners and gym-goers are breaking the rules, Lynch doesn’t foresee major repercussions.

“It’s a minimal fine if anything. Law enforcement doesn’t have any arrest power in that regard," he said. "If they would elect to send law enforcement to arrest a patron or business owner, that’s not going to go anywhere because the prosecuting attorneys aren’t going to enforce that rule."

Lynch said patrons would most likely receive a warning. Businesses could receive a fine be forced to shut down, but any closures would likely be temporary.

St. Louis County’s public health restrictions will be reduced on Monday, May 18. County Executive Sam Page has warned businesses opening early to have legal council ready.

For some small businesses, that risk is worth the reward.

“You have these mom and pop shops saying, ‘oh my gosh, am I going to lose my house?’ explained Lynch. “I think they’re willing to risk any penalty by going out to do what they need to do.”

In fact, Lynch argues that some of these small businesses could argue they’re doing the right thing.