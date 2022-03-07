Bridgeton mayor wants to contract with St. Louis County for 911 dispatching

The city would still have its own police department if the plan is approved.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — The mayor of Bridgeton, Missouri, said he wants to contract with St. Louis County for the city's 911 dispatching.

In a letter posted on the Bridgeton Police Department Facebook page, Mayor Terry Briggs said he is working with the city council on a plan that would transfer dispatching services to St. Louis County. The city would still have its own police department if the plan is approved.

It comes as the city struggles to fill full-time dispatching jobs, Briggs said in the letter. He said the city budgets for eight full-time dispatchers but only has five right now. He said recruitment efforts to fill the positions have been unsuccessful, and the gaps are being filled by part-time employees.

"Additionally, the city has for many years operated with only one dispatcher through the night hours," he said in the letter. "Ideally, dispatching for a city the size of Bridgeton should have two dispatchers always working."

About 11,500 people live in Bridgeton.

According to the letter, St. Louis County already handles dispatching for 40 other municipalities, including Chesterfield, Ellisville, Eureka and Overland.

"Bridgeton will continue to maintain its own police department providing service to the residents of the city," the letter says, "and this potential change will be down with the safety of residents and officers in mind."

