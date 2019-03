ST. LOUIS – Dog lovers, this place is for you!

You don’t have to leave your dog at home if you want to grab drinks and food at a new Soulard bar.

At The Doghaus you can kick back and relax with your dog.

The new spot in the former Tropical Liqueurs location is owned by Joe Schiro, Stephen Walters and the husband and wife team of Laurie and Kevin Simpson.

Good Bowl, by Plantain Girl is open full-time inside The Doghaus.

The Doghaus Soulard opened on March 5 at 1800 S. 10th Street.