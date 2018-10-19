A 15-year-old is in the hospital, after being shot Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Castle Lane at the Peabody Housing Complex, right after school let out.

The teen’s mom told police her son got into argument, things escalated, and someone shot him.

So far there have been no arrests, but police have a pretty good idea who they're looking for.

That shooting happened a few blocks from Peabody Elementary School and one mom said she's worried about the kids constantly being exposed to this type of violence.

Bonita Anderson said she's happy with the school’s ability to keep their kids safe and quickly alert parents when danger is present, but she’s terrified to take her their kids to school there every day.

It’s because of the bullets that are often flying around, and sometimes landing inside the school.

Grade school is a critical time for little ones to learn the building blocks to succeed. But recently pictures of bullet holes inside Peabody Elementary has parents concerned about their kids constantly being exposed to violence.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

" We go through a lot down here. That's scary because we don't know if the bullet could have hit an innocent kid, it could hit anybody kid not just mine,” Anderson said.

Anderson lives inside the Peabody complex right across the street from the school and she believes it could be some of the other tenants and their company causing the drama.

"It’s getting dangerous the shooting is just getting outrageous cause people don't know the meaning of putting the gun down. It was a shooting on my corner when I was at work at 3:52 yesterday," Anderson said.

Now Anderson is worried about what’s next.

"It’s kind of scary because what happen if they shoot again and a bullet goes in and hit somebody," Anderson said.

Eric Spiege is a child psychiatrist from Children’s Hospital, he said being exposed to violence or trauma at a young age can have a significant impact on a kid’s development.

"It can make it difficult to learn your multiplication tables or do the things that you’re normally going to be doing as an elementary school kid because really what a trauma does is throw the child’s brain into life or death matters," Spiege said.

This can make it harder for little ones to focus, and although no one was hurt in the school Anderson wants to see a change throughout this community.

"It could have hit a teacher a kid it could have hit anybody it could have been a parent walking past. We got to get the community together because that's the only way things will get better," Anderson.

© 2018 KSDK