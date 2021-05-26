Busch Stadium holding hiring fair

Porters, cleaning crews, servers, cooks and more are needed at Busch Stadium this season

ST. LOUIS — Looking for a part-time job serving the best fans in baseball? Your help is wanted at Busch Stadium this season.

Delaware North, the company that serves up the ballpark favorites is hiring.

“It's kind of odd, you wouldn't think these jobs are available to get,” Don Berry, a job hunter said.



Berry recently retired from construction. His union helped build the stadium, now he's hoping to ease into retirement while catching a game and serving up ballpark eats.



“I need something else to do, [I] just can't sit around,” Berry said. “Now I can have a job I want to do, not one I have to do to live.

The work is seasonal, most games are at night; it’s the perfect part-time job according to Delaware North. Karnell Harris is looking to join Berry at the concession stand.



“I feel like it will be fun working here,” Harris said.



The 20-year-old said he's not scared of hard work and wants to put a few extra bucks in his pocket. Lucky for him, his mother already works at the stadium.

The Harris' aren't the only family affair at Busch. Shameika Jackson wants to follow in the footsteps of her Aunt Patricia who is a familiar face to many on the other side of the counter.



“She's been here like 30 something years, they love her, I hope they love me,” she said.



Jackson is excited to serve food to the best fans in baseball.



“I am looking to be a stand attendant, meet a few fans, sell a few beers and snacks,” she said.

For the first time ever, there’s a $250 hiring bonus for anyone hired in May. The next career fair will be held in June.