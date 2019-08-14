MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Allegiant is expanding its service from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport by adding a new route to Florida's Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport beginning Nov. 15.

The new seasonal route will operate twice weekly, officials said. Allegiant now serves 10 cities from MidAmerica, which is in Mascoutah.

New Southwest Airlines flights to Salt Lake City are delayed on 737 Max woes - St. Louis Business Journal The start of Southwest Airlines flights from Lambert airport to Salt Lake City have been delayed due to complications stemming from the Boeing 737 Max's removal from service.

"We are so happy to offer St. Louis-area residents this new, nonstop service to Sarasota/Bradenton this winter," Drew Wells, vice president of planning and revenue for Allegiant, said in a statement. "We know area travelers will love having these convenient, affordable flights to get away to beautiful southwest Florida."

The company is offering one-way fares on the new route for $69. Seats and dates are limited for the $69 fare, and flights must be purchased by Wednesday for travel by May 12, officials said.

"As Allegiant continues to strengthen its presence at MidAmerica Airport and adds a new route to its roster of popular vacation destinations, we fully expect demand will continue to grow," Tim Cantwell, director of MidAmerica Airport, said in a statement. "Our July record has been surpassed in August with over 45,000 passengers using the airport. It's clear that travelers from across the region have discovered the advantages of flying through MidAmerica, and the addition of this latest great destination will help to ensure the growth trend continues."

Allegiant also offers flights from MidAmerica Airport to Daytona Beach, Florida; Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Orlando/Sanford, Florida; Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona; Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida; Clearwater/Tampa, Florida; and Tampa Bay, Florida.

Top stories people are reading right now: