Arts and Education Council names new CEO

ST. LOUIS — The Arts and Education Council (A&E), a privately-supported arts fund in St. Louis, has named Lyah LeFlore-Ituen as its new president and CEO, effective July 18.

She'll succeed current President and CEO Cynthia Prost, who announced in February that she'd step down at the end of this month. Prost will "ensure a smooth leadership transition" during her remaining tenure with the organization, officials said Thursday in a press release. After leaving her post at A&E, Prost will work as a strategic consultant to nonprofit organizations, officials said in February.

In a 30-year entertainment career, LeFlore-Ituen has worked as a television and film producer, holding roles with Nickelodeon, Uptown Records/Entertainment and Wolf Films/Universal, officials said. She ran Alan Haymon Development, a music and boxing promotion business, for more than a decade, according to a press release.

LeFlore, who holds a bachelor's degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, also has written eight books. She is the co-founder and executive director of literary arts nonprofit The Shirley Bradley LeFlore Foundation/Creative Arts and Expression Laboratory, named in honor of her late mother, a St. Louis poet laureate emeritus.

“After an extensive six-month search process, led by EMD Consultants, we are delighted to have Lyah lead the Arts and Education Council,” A&E Chair Terrance Good said in the press release. “Her passion for the arts and for St. Louis as well as her energy and creativity will serve A&E well as we enter our 60th year of keeping art happening in 2023.”

