BJC HealthCare, Encompass Health to build 40-bed rehab hospital in West County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — BJC HealthCare and Encompass Health Corp. plan to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in West County as a joint venture.

The organizations said last week that they've been awarded the required certificate of need by the state to build the facility, which will be located at the corner of Town and Country Crossing Drive and Woods Mill Road in Town and Country.

The facility is expected to begin accepting patients in 2024, officials said. When the new facility opens, BJC plans to relocate its existing 20-bed rehab unit there from Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

The new rehab hospital is expected to employ between 80 and 110 full-time workers, according to a spokeswoman. Employees currently working at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center rehab unit that will be relocated will be given the opportunity to apply for another role within BJC HealthCare or become employees of the joint venture and transfer once the new hospital opens to patients in 2024, she said.

BJC purchased two parcels for the new facility at 998 and 1002 Woods Mill Road in Town and Country, according to the spokeswoman, who did not reveal the purchase price. The 1002 Woods Mill Road parcel was owned by the city of Town and Country, according to county records. The 998 Woods Mill property holds the former location of a Wellbridge Athletic Club & Spa and was purchased in December for $3.5 million, according to a posting by Hilliker Corp., which listed the property for the seller. It had been owned by Jaccard Woods Mill LLC, an entity whose registered agent is Arthur Loomstein, according to state records.

Excluding land, construction costs for the new rehab hospital are about $30 million, the spokeswoman said.