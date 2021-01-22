BJC HealthCare to open outpatient center in Edwardsville

BJC said it plans to develop the property into a 40,000-square-foot outpatient care facility with additional shell space to accommodate future expansion

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — BJC HealthCare is converting a former grocery store in Edwardsville into an outpatient center.

The St. Louis-based health system said Thursday that it recently acquired the store property, at 2122 Troy Road on Illinois Route 159. The location was one of 19 former Shop 'n Save stores that Schnuck Markets had acquired in 2018. Schnucks operated the Troy Road store for a year before closing it in November 2019.

BJC said it plans to develop the property into a 40,000-square-foot outpatient care facility with additional shell space to accommodate future expansion. The health system said nine services for adults and pediatric patients will be provided by BJC Medical Group and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The new facility is slated to open this summer.

“BJC Medical Group is thrilled to bring our advanced primary care and specialty services to Madison County in a location that is convenient and close to home," Dr. Douglas Pogue, president BJC Medical Group, said in a statement. "We very much look forward to serving the greater Edwardsville community."