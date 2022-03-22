Shop featuring waffles and ice cream to open retail, manufacturing facility

The shop known for its hot Belgian-style waffles sandwiched with ice cream, is set to open its newest city location in Soulard and has plans for more.

ST. LOUIS — Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, known for its hot Belgian-style waffles sandwiched with ice cream, is set to open its newest city location in Soulard, at 1001 Russell Blvd., on March 26, and has plans for more.

Eric Moore, the chain's owner and operator, told the Business Journal he’s also moving into commercial sales with the opening of a separate, 5,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, to be located next door to the 1,900-square-foot retail location in Soulard. Boardwalk's corporate office will also be housed in the manufacturing space.

That facility has been under construction for a few months and is set to open for production in two to three months, according to Moore. St. Peters-based A Equitech Inc. served as general contractor.

Boardwalk said it will produce and sell 3-gallon tubs of ice cream through US Foods. The move is significant, Moore said, because Boardwalk previously subcontracted production outside its facilities.

“We’re going to be moving everything in house,” Moore said. “It’s a really big deal because we’ll have total control over our brand and our ice cream.”

An expansion of flavors will be possible, with an ability to get creative "on the fly," Moore said. As an example, Moore said the business could decide to create a new ice cream for a single weekend.

Moore is leasing both new spaces, located in a new mixed-use development, from 1001 Russel LLC, tied to Simpson Closser Development, which is led by President and CFO John Simpson Jr. and Vice President and CEO Charlie Closser. Moore declined to disclose investment costs or a lease rate, but told the Business Journal he is "paying market rate." As of the fourth quarter, south St. Louis retail space leased for an average of $12.87 per square foot, according to Gershman Commercial Real Estate.