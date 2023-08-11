Boeing supplier starts St. Louis layoffs; union leader doubts facility will close next year

A union representative confirmed that Friday was the last day at work for 35 of its members, and salaried employees also were laid off, but it was unclear how many.

ST. LOUIS — GKN Aerospace St. Louis, which plans to shut down its Hazelwood plant in late 2024, on Friday laid off at least 35 employees who make fighter jet parts for The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), but a union leader said he doubted the entire facility would eventually close.

Earlier this month, a GKN spokesperson said about 45 employees would lose their jobs. A union representative confirmed that Friday was the last day at work for 35 of its members, and salaried employees also were laid off, but it was unclear how many.

The GKN spokesperson on Friday declined to say if the total number of layoffs was 45 or how many salaried employees were laid off. “Our primary focus is our employees and customers, we won’t be playing the matter out in public,” the spokesperson added via email.