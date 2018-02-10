BUSINESS JOURNAL — The continued rise in craft beers — and the growing popularity of bourbon and spirits — are taking market share from some of the stalwarts of the U.S. beer industry.

For example, Anheuser-Busch InBev saw sales declines with both its Budweiser and Bud Light brands, according to data from IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm (@iriworldwide). But, A-B still dominates the list, with eight brands owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev among the top 20 best-selling beers in America.

In addition, both Miller Light — part of MillerCoors — and Coors Light — part of Molson Coors Brewing Co. — posted year-over-year sales drops.

While some of the larger brands are losing market share, other sectors of beer are growing. For example, sales of imported beer climbed 3.2 percent last year, according to data from the Brewers Association.

