Demolition starts at site of future Armory apartment towers in Midtown

ST. LOUIS — A developer has started demolition to make way for the apartment towers that would help anchor a future entertainment district, to include a concert venue, rooftop bar, tennis hall of fame and six other tenants soon to be announced in the historic Armory building in Midtown.

Green Street St. Louis plans two apartment towers, with a total combined project cost of $160 million, next to the Armory at Grand Avenue near Interstate 64. Each of the seven-story towers will have 265 units, for more than 500 apartments by the Armory, which will be redeveloped for a cost between $45 million and $50 million, Green Street Principal Phil Hulse said. The original plan to convert the Armory to office space was scrapped in 2020 in favor of more entertainment-focused concepts.

With Grand Avenue elevated in front of the Armory site, Green Street plans to build the apartments on the “podium” of a multi-story parking garage to bring the buildings to street level, with a streetside plaza in front of the towers and the Armory.

Six more entertainment-centered venues for the Armory will be announced in the next month or two, including a lounge for nightlife, Green Street said. Inside the 81,000-square-foot Armory, construction is already underway on the Rec Hall entertainment venue with ping pong, bocce ball and retro video games, which should open later this year. Other openings will be staggered, with a goal of something new every month.

The developer has started remediation as part of demolition on a building it owns at 500 Prospect Ave., the site of the first apartment building, which would abut Grand Avenue and could see construction start in late summer or early fall.