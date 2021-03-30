EverGrain, new firm backed by Anheuser-Busch, inks collaboration partnership with Post Holdings subsidiary

Launched in 2020, EverGrain repurposes barley and turns it into protein and fiber ingredients

ST. LOUIS — A pair of businesses backed by St. Louis-based food and beverage giants Anheuser-Busch and Post Holdings are teaming up to create “climate-positive food” products.

A-B-backed EverGrain and Post Holdings subsidiary Bright Future Foods have formed a joint collaboration that will marry their innovation to create new sustainable food products, the two companies said. Terms of their partnership were not disclosed.

Launched in 2020, EverGrain repurposes barley and turns it into protein and fiber ingredients. Bright Future Foods, founded in 2020, is an incubator launched by Post Holdings to source new technologies and innovations in the food and beverage sector.

The partnership between EverGrain and Bright Future Foods follows major milestones recently achieved by the two firms. EverGrain last month announced its plans for a $100 million investment for a grain repurposing facility at A-B’s St. Louis brewery campus. For Bright Future Foods, its joint venture with EverGrain comes as it has launched of its first brand and product, Airly Oat Cloud Crackers. A spokeswoman for Bright Future Foods said Airly Oat Clouds are currently sold online on the brand's website with plans to soon expand distribution to Amazon.com and several grocery chains.

“EverGrain’s innovative processes make its barley-based ingredients one of the most sustainable plant protein and fiber sources in the world, while Bright Future Foods is pioneering climate friendly snacking that starts with greenhouse gas removing grains and targeted sustainable agriculture practices. This collaboration allows us both to leverage our deep-rooted knowledge in agriculture and food processing to pioneer creative and sustainable new solutions for tackling the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges,” Bright Future Foods CEO Mark Izzo said in a statement.