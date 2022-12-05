School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis hit-and-run lawsuit

Jurors found the company negligent for letting a student off at the wrong corner, who was then struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday found that a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was let off at the wrong corner, then who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street.

After a three-day trial, jurors said First Student Inc. should pay the damages to Dylan Jackson, finding that the bus company was negligent by not providing its new driver with a route sheet instructing where the boy should have been dropped off.

Jackson was 9 and a fourth grader at Kipp Victory Academy when the incident occurred in October 2019. He tried to cross the street at Goodfellow Boulevard and Lalite Avenue, when the car drove around the bus, hit him and kept going. Jackson had ankle injuries requiring medical treatment, according to a court press release.

Jackson's lawsuit, filed in November 2019, alleged negligence by First Student and its bus driver for letting Jackson off at the wrong corner, which required him to cross several lanes of traffic to get home. Jackson told the driver a day earlier that his normal drop-off location was a different corner at that intersection, according to the lawsuit.

Read more of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.