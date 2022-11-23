Duty calls: New military assignment prompts Metro East pizza shop to seek new owner

Cory Flament, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy who has severed for more than 18 years, received a promotion that will move the family to Buffalo, New York.

O'FALLON, Ill — Husband-and-wife duo Cory and Brittany Flament lived their version of the American Dream by opening their own pizza shop back in 2015, Cory said.

But now their lives are taking them in a new direction.

Cory Flament, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy who has severed for more than 18 years, received a promotion that will move the family to Buffalo, New York, in June, he said.

As a result, the family is looking to sell its pizza shop.

FlamentCo’s, located at 711 W Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois, announced in a Facebook post earlier this month its plan to sell. Cory said they’re asking $225,000 to assume ownership and operation of the shop.

Since its founding, the local pizza shop has grown significantly.

FlamentCo’s has sold millions of slices and millions of dollars’ worth of product, Cory said. Its yearly gross revenue for the past few years has been between $450,000 and $500,000, comparable to a national chain location’s yearly gross revenue, he said.

At its peak, the Flaments owned and operated three locations: the original store in O’Fallon, Illinois, a Scott Air Force Base location and a downtown location.

Cory said the family made the decision to shutter its downtown location around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the area’s dwindling population and popularity.

The family sold the Scott Air Force Base location last month, he said. Cory declined to share the sale price or name of the new owner, but he confirmed that the location will re-open as Midwest Grill, a local eatery that plans to serve foods including chicken wings, burgers and gyros.