Forbes names this small St. Louis business one of America's 25 best

"Through his business, Cohen strives to help those in need, hiring the formerly incarcerated and those recovering from addiction"

ST. LOUIS — Forbes has named St. Louis cabinet maker Cohen Architectural Woodworking one of its 25 "Small Giants" for 2020, recognizing America’s top small businesses.

The list recognizes companies committed to greatness over fast growth, enabling them to best serve their customers, employees and communities, while maintaining profitability.

"When Phil Cohen started making wooden porch swings in a neighbor’s barn, he had no intentions of launching a business. Rather, it was a way to recover from a life of drug abuse and incarceration," Forbes said. "Cohen has won awards from the American Woodworking Institute for its cabinets and furniture, most of which the company sells to corporate clients through general contractors. Through his business, Cohen strives to help those in need, hiring the formerly incarcerated and those recovering from addiction."

The only other company in the region to make the list of 25 was AM Transport Services in Olney, Illinois, 125 miles east of St. Louis. It provides logistics services to manufacturers and distributors.

Cohen Woodworking, profiled recently in the Business Journal for its business strategy during the coronavirus pandemic, has 88 employees and is based in St. James. It had revenue of $12.6 million in 2019.

Click here for the full story.