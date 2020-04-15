FRONTENAC, Mo. — The 263-room Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel is temporarily furloughing 128 workers.

The move comes as many area hotels have closed or are dealing with an extreme reduction in occupancy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel's owner, Frontenac Property Owner LLC, said in a letter to the state that "the impact of this unprecedented crisis remains unknown and we are currently unable to identify an end date for the furloughs at this time."

"Once this date has been determined affected associates will be contacted depending on business forecasts."

The property is at 1335 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

