ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, St. Louis Blues fans at the Enterprise Center will have the chance to order a beer from a craft brewery that bleeds every bit as blue as they do.

Center Ice Founder Steve Albers announced on social media that the craft brewery, located at 3120 Olive St., will begin serving one of its beers at the Enterprise Center during St. Louis Blues home games.

Albers said he’s been involved with the St. Louis hockey community for years, and through those relationships he’s met a few of the team’s executives, which helped get the ball rolling on making the brewery’s product available at the arena.

“I’m from St. Louis, I was born and raised here – the Blues are my everything and the fact that our beer will be on tap there is just the real dream come true,” Albers said. “I still can’t wrap my head around it.”

The brewery's founder declined to disclose other details of the arrangement but said the brewery will use this as a stepping stone to launch distribution to bars and restaurants in St. Louis.

"You’ll start seeing hockey stick tap handles around bars and restaurants in St. Louis," he said. "We did a soft-launch in February for a handful of accounts with Crafty Chameleon, Three Kings, Amsterdam Tavern, I think we’re in 10 to 15 places now, but I’ve been waiting for this. This has been something that’s been in the works for a while and waited until it solidified before I made the announcement.”

