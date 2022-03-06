Hoffmanns acquire Hillermann Nursery and Florist

It's the latest acquisition in the $150 million effort to transform the Augusta region into a wine-tourism destination.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Monday said it has acquired another St. Louis-area nursery in a deal it says expands the Florida-based firm's vast agricultural portfolio.

Hillermann Nursery and Florist, of Washington, Missouri, becomes the third such regional nursery the company has acquired within the past 9 months. Last August it reached deals to buy Town and Country Nursery and Ferguson Valley Nurseries, both of which are located less than 10 miles west of Augusta, Missouri. Terms of those acquisitions were not disclosed.

The Hoffmann company, then led by co-owners David and Jerri Hoffmann, since early 2021 have invested more than $150 million in an effort to transform the region into a wine-tourism destination, similar to Napa Valley in California or Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

But in addition to acquiring tourism assets — its deals include four wineries, six vineyards and a 96-foot luxury yacht named "Miss Augusta" — the privately-held conglomerate has also made deals for local firms that fit into other categories within its broad portfolio.

Hillermann, founded in 1951 by Don Hillermann, employs 70 people that operate a garden center, nursery, florist and gift shop, and provide landscaping, lighting, irrigation and other services. They become part of a Hoffmann agricultural portfolio that includes several farms and wineries in Missouri, Chicago, Florida and Mexico.

The Hoffmanns last month handed leadership of the company over to their sons, Greg and Geoff Hoffmann, who now serve as co-CEOs. In a news release, they said the company plans to maintain Hillermann's operations, including its current staff and management, to allow it to grow "while we offer support and capital to do so," Greg Hoffmann said.

Don Simon, CEO of the company's Missouri operations, said another 20 employees will be hired "almost immediately to grow the business and keep up with demand."