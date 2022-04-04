Hotel operators propose new strip mall in south St. Louis County

It could include restaurants, small retailers or other personal services, according to a MidAmerica Hotels representative.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A developer of hotels and medical institutions in south St. Louis County now wants to add retail to the mix.

MidAmerica Hotels Corp., which operates three hotels off the Butler Hill Road exit of Interstate 55, plans to add a multitenant strip mall and a sit-down restaurant in the area it has developed there. Along with the hotels, the company's sites at the intersection have been developed in the last five years as medical institutions, including Barnes-Jewish Hospital's Center for Advanced Medicine's South County location and an outpatient center for BJC HealthCare's St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The hotel operator has four vacant lots remaining at the site and wants to use two of them to build Butler Hill Centre, a multitenant retail center at 4209 and 4217 MidAmerica Lane that could include restaurants, small retailers or other personal services, with a built-in audience nearby from hotel guests and medical office patients, MidAmerica Hotels representative Melanie Cantrell said at a St. Louis County zoning hearing before the St. Louis County Planning Commission in March. The sites are in unincorporated St. Louis County.

The proposed strip-mall building, to be constructed on just under 1 acre, would measure 10,400 square feet and could have a drive-thru or pickup window on each end since those grew in popularity during the pandemic, Cantrell said. The 1.57-acre site next door would be used for parking for the new strip mall.

