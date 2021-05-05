Plans for Jamestown Mall redevelopment hit roadblock after St. Louis County councilwoman objects

Fourth District Councilwoman Shalonda Webb said she will not support the current proposal after the community that they are not in favor of the project

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A plan to redevelop the former Jamestown Mall site into a commercial and industrial development hit a major roadblock Wednesday after the St. Louis County councilwoman who represents the district said she opposed it.

Fourth District Councilwoman Shalonda Webb said in a press release Wednesday that she will not support the current proposal after having listened to the community "and its overwhelming sentiment" that they are not in favor of the project.

The St. Louis County Port Authority, which owns the site, in late May inked a resolution for Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development to head a $75.8 million commercial and industrial development on the long-closed mall's 145 acres.

After Webb's comment, Port Authority Chairman John Maupin told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that NorthPoint's proposal was "dead in the water."

“I can’t imagine moving forward without her support,” Maupin reportedly said. Webb had called him Tuesday to inform him that she would oppose the plan, he told the Post-Dispatch.

NorthPoint previously had wanted to build a warehouse and logistics park on the land. Residents told the County Council on May 4 that they opposed a logistics center at the mall, which closed in 2014, but preferred a mixed-use project.

The Port Authority had issued a request for proposals last year for old mall, at the intersection of North Highway 67 and Old Jamestown Road in North County. The Port Authority has been paying for the property's upkeep while it looked for a buyer and negotiated a contract.

"This is in no way a reflection of NorthPoint or its efforts to make the project a reality," Webb stated in the release. "NorthPoint has been honest and transparent. I would have supported their efforts had the development been suitable for a residential community."