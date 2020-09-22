Joe Buck buys Ladue home for $4.5M

The house, which took two-and-a-half years to build, is modeled after a historic Charles II–style mansion in Old Westbury, New York.

ST. LOUIS — Broadcaster Joe Buck and his wife, Michelle, have purchased a Ladue home for $4.5 million.

The seller was a trust tied to former Reliance Bank Chairman Tom Brouster. The sale closed in May, though it recently appeared in property records.

It appeared to be the region's most expensive residential property sale in the past year, according to data from the Multiple Listing Service. Coming close were a 7,400-square-foot Wildwood home (sold for $4.4 million in December 2019) and nearly 11,000-square-foot Chesterfield manse (sold for $4.45 million in July).

Alexandra Thornhill, of Dielmann Sotheby's, was the listing agent on the Brouster property. Megan Rowe, also of Dielmann, represented the Bucks.

Real estate website Zillow pegs the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home at more than 6,500 square feet. It's 13 years old.

St. Louis Magazine, in a 2010 piece, said the house, which took two-and-a-half years to build, is modeled after a historic Charles II–style mansion in Old Westbury, New York.

"The elaborately crafted crown molding and hardwood floors evoke a grander time, when debutantes went to Jacob Mahler’s academy to learn the fox-trot, and society parties were held in the mansions of Portland and Westmoreland places," the magazine reported.

A trust tied to Buck and his ex-wife, Ann, last year sold another Ladue home for $3.7 million, records show. The buyer was developer Tim McGowan and his wife, Julie.

