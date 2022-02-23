Lindenwood athletics director departs, just weeks after university announces switch to Division I level

Lindenwood said it plans to begin a nationwide search for Brad Wachler’s replacement.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University, which later this year is slated to begin competition at the NCAA’s highest level, is making a change to the leadership of its athletics department.

The private university, with its main campus in St. Charles, said late Friday that Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brad Wachler “has left the university.” The departure of Wachler comes just weeks after Lindenwood on Feb. 23 announced it’s reclassifying from the NCAA’s Division II to Division I level and becoming a member of the Brentwood, Tennessee-based Ohio Valley Conference. Lindenwood will begin its Division I transition in the 2022-23 academic year and expects its first full year of membership at the NCAA's top level will be in 2026-27.

Lindenwood said it plans to begin a nationwide search for Wachler’s replacement. The university has named Betsy Feutz as its interim vice president for intercollegiate athletics. Feutz has worked at Lindenwood’s athletics department for 13 years and has been its assistant vice president and senior woman administrator for athletics. Her role has involved leading the department's student-athlete support services.

"We continue to be excited about Lindenwood's transition to NCAA Division I and the impact it will have on our students and community," Lindenwood President John Porter said in a statement. "Betsy has demonstrated outstanding dedication to Lindenwood athletics during her tenure in the department and will lead with integrity. She values teamwork and diversity, and has played an integral role as an administrator and proud alumna. Her commitment to excellence will guide Lindenwood as we move forward with our NCAA reclassification."