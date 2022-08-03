Grbic Restaurant to close its doors after 20 years

Grbic Restaurant will close its doors on Aug. 28.

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — A Bosnian restaurant, which first opened in the Dutchtown neighborhood in 2002, will close its doors after a final dinner Aug. 28.

Grbic Restaurant, owned and operated by Sulejman and Ermina Grbic, will shutter the restaurant side of the business but will convert that portion of the building into a private event space. The Grbic family, which also includes the owners' children Ermin and Senada Grbic, already operates a special event business they opened in 2007 with a banquet hall inside the same building, at 4071 Keokuk St. Grbic Market Inc. owns the entire property, according to city of St. Louis real estate records.

"Over twenty years ago, we proudly introduced Balkan cuisine to the community that we love so much, and we were embraced with open arms," the family said in a Facebook post. "Whether you have been dining with us for years or just now found us, we thank you for your support. We are grateful for your loyalty; we are humbled and honored to have served you. You have trusted us with your routine family dinners, your treasured events, and your extraordinary moments, and we thank you."

The post went on to say that Sulejman and Ermina Grbic intend to retire after the restaurant closing, but that Ermin and Senada Grbic will "continue to carry on the family legacy for years to come, along with some heavenly guidance from their dear sister Erna." Erna Grbic died in February 2019 at age 36 after a battle with cancer. She was the eldest child of Sulejman and Ermina Grbic and heavily involved in the business prior to her death.