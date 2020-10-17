Melton Machine moves into new HQ that doubles its capacity

The new headquarters includes a 74,000-square-foot corporate office, two-story boardroom, and a training and conference space

ST. LOUIS — Melton Machine & Control Co. has wrapped up construction of its new headquarters that more than doubles its capacity.

The automation manufacturer in Washington, Missouri, now has an energy efficient, 367,000-square-foot facility and room for a 225,000-square-foot expansion for the future. The company, founded in 1970, designs and builds automated welding systems for a variety of industries, though its main focus is automotive.

The new headquarters, located on 42 acres in Heidmann Industrial Park, includes a 74,000-square-foot corporate office, two-story boardroom, and a training and conference space. It replaces Melton's 54,000-square-foot building, located 1 mile east at 6350 Bluff Road, and is designed to improve collaboration and support with the firm’s nearby subsidiary, Computech Manufacturing Co. The new HQ is more than six times larger by square footage than Melton's previous site.

“Our manufacturing zone supports much larger space needs for our customers, up to 150,000 square feet, to weld and assemble complex machinery components. That, in turn, enables them to more efficiently integrate large assembly line components into the manufacturing operations they serve," said Melton Machine Vice President of Sales and Marketing Glenn Archer.

Archer said the new headquarters is large enough to accommodate for social distancing for its 130 employees. It is planning to add 20 employees in the future.

