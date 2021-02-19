Work starts on next phase of MidAmerica Airport's $30M terminal expansion

The Metro East airport is seeking to expand its 53,000-square-foot terminal to nearly 100,000 square feet, as well as improvements to infrastructure and safety

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Construction has started on the second phase of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport's $30 million terminal expansion in Mascoutah, Illinois.

General contractor Holland Construction Services started last month on the construction of a 41,000-square-foot expansion that will include a new security screening area, two additional boarding bridges, a service animal relief area, family restrooms, a nursing room, an expanded departure lounge, added room for concessions and renovations to accommodate people with disabilities. HOK is the designer on the project.

The four-phase terminal expansion of MidAmerica Airport began last year after it received funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. Overall, the Metro East airport is seeking to expand its 53,000-square-foot terminal to nearly 100,000 square feet, as well as improvements to infrastructure and safety.

The second phase will be complete within a year with a cost of about $13 million of the $30 million total. Additional work planned includes improvements to the original terminal itself, such as electrical work and other interior updates. The entire project is expected to be completed by late 2023, officials said.

“The expansion is monumental for the airport, especially when you consider how far it has come over 20 years,” MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Bryan Johnson said in a statement. “This project will allow travelers to have a smoother, more comfortable, and convenient experience traveling through our airport, and we’re excited to see its completion.”