ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Altitude Trampoline Park in O'Fallon, Missouri, will close its doors later this week, the owner announced on Facebook.

"I am heartbroken to announce that Altitude Trampoline Park in O'Fallon must close," the post said. "I have spent the last 2 years of my life dedicated to building this special place that so many of us have come to call home. Unfortunately, I have been forced to shut our doors and give up one of the most important accomplishments of my life."

In a response to comments on its Facebook page, the trampoline park stated that it has "not been making enough money to pay our bills and the landlord is evicting us."

The trampoline park, located at 24 O'Fallon Square, will be open through Friday this week from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

