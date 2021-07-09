Proposed bike path links Tower Grove Park and Forest Park Southeast

Located on one of the busiest bike routes in the region, city officials say it'll improve access to public transit and job centers while reducing traffic congestion

ST. LOUIS — The public is getting its first look at the Tower Grove Connector, a $9 million bike path proposed between Tower Grove Park and Forest Park Southeast.

The city of St. Louis is holding an open house next week as part of the design process for the connector, a 1.4-mile protected cycle track that will be separated from existing traffic lanes.

The idea for the bike path grew out of community engagement efforts that began in 2016. In 2020, the project was awarded a $5.59 million federal grant through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program, with the rest of the cost funded by the city, businesses and donors.

Design and engineering of the project began in 2021, according to a news release. Construction is expected to start in 2023 and last about a year.

Located on one of the busiest bike routes in the region, city officials say the connector will improve access to public transit and job centers while reducing traffic congestion. The path will primarily be built in road lanes that already serve as bike lanes, but are not physically separated from car traffic. The FAQ on the project's website states that it was designed to not reduce existing parking and traffic lanes along the route, although there may be some changes at intersections.

"The Tower Grove Connector is a special project because it upgrades one of St. Louis’ busiest on-street bike corridors and creates a safe, all-abilities bike facility with dramatically better amenities for pedestrians and people riding bikes," said Scott Ogilvie, the city’s program manager overseeing the city’s “Complete Streets” program that advocates street designs for all modes of transportation, in the news release.

The open house will take place in two parts, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. July 14 at the Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park, 4271 Northeast Drive. Registration is not required but encouraged.