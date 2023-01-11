Railway Exchange's skybridge is demolished, after city condemned the historic building

Crews have been working at least a week on tearing down the skybridge, which was mostly gone Monday.

ST. LOUIS — The pedestrian bridge connected to the Railway Exchange building in downtown St. Louis has been demolished, after city officials condemned the entire building earlier this year.

Crews have been working at least a week on tearing down the skybridge, which was mostly gone Monday. An entire block of Olive Street is closed for the ongoing demolition of the bridge attached to the historic, vacant Railway Exchange building at 615 Olive St.

City officials told the Business Journal that the city decided to tear down the skybridge and would bill the Delray Beach, Florida-based owner, Hudson Holdings, operating through the entity HH St. Louis Railway LP. City officials believe that tearing down the skybridge will keep trespassers out of the main building, Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said in an email statement.