Red Hot Riplets infused with THC to hit dispensary shelves

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Old Vienna LLC, the Fenton-based snack food company, has entered a new era for the brand by partnering with Show-Me Organics, to produce and distribute a THC-infused version of the popular spicy potato chip, Red Hot Riplets.

The product, called Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets, will be sold under Vivid Extracts, a cannabis extraction brand operated by Show-Me Organics, based out of Springfield, Missouri. The product is part of Vivid's Missouri's Own brand of edibles, "as the first series of partnerships with locally loved culinary creations," by the cannabis company, according to a statement.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main compound in cannabis.

Andy Doyle, director of operations at Old Vienna, credits the brand’s ability to test the waters and dive into more risky endeavors to the brand’s positive brand equity in the St. Louis market.

“The Old Vienna brand equity is strong,” Doyle wrote in an email. “We get to use that to open the door for new opportunities. It allows us to take risks with new items and get instant trial from our loyal customer base.”

Tony Billmeyer, chief marketing officer of Show-Me Organics, said in a statement, “Missouri’s Own is a brand that’s designed to celebrate our local flavors, and no flavor says St. Louis more than Red Hot Riplets."

Old Vienna has been working on the project with Show-Me Organics for the past year, according to Doyle, and the team is "happy to see it finally come to life."