National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood.

The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.

“We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as part of the normal course of business, and as a result, we have concluded that this location is no longer right for Red Lobster," the company said Thursday in a statement emailed to the Business Journal. "Therefore, we made the incredibly difficult decision to permanently close our restaurant at 9838 Watson Road."

The statement went on to refer customers to its other St. Louis-area locations. Red Lobster has seven remaining restaurants locally according to its website: in Bridgeton, Chesterfield, Maplewood, south St. Louis County and St. Peters, and in Alton and Fairview Heights in Metro East.

Red Lobster didn't disclose how many employees had worked at the Crestwood location, but said they were offered transfers to other nearby locations.