REI to open second store in St. Louis

The store will be built in a shopping center at 1074 Town and Country Crossing Drive, next to the existing Whole Foods and Target

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — St. Louis — and Missouri — will soon gets its second REI store.

Outdoor retailer REI will open a new 23,000-square-foot location in Town and Country in spring 2022. The store will be built in a shopping center at 1074 Town and Country Crossing Drive, next to the existing Whole Foods and Target.

The first REI location in St. Louis opened in Brentwood in 2001, also next to a Whole Foods in the Brentwood Square shopping center. Operating from that single store, the REI Co-op has 64,000 members in St. Louis and 195,000 in Missouri. The two locations will be about 20 miles apart.

With 168 locations in 39 states, REI specializes in clothing, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, fitness, hiking, paddling and other outdoor activities. The new store will have a full-service bike shop staffed by certified technicians, and customers will be able to buy online for curbside pickup.

“After joining the St. Louis community in 2001, we look forward to expanding our support and impact with our second location in Town and Country,” said Kurt Feilke, REI retail divisional vice president, in a statement. “In addition to offering expertise and great gear, we will continue to invest in the natural places that make this region so special.”

REI will hire about 50 employees for the new St. Louis store, which will be one of at least 11 it will open nationwide in the next year, including the company’s first store in Maine.