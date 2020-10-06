Saint Louis Art Museum unveils reopening plans

Staff members will undergo daily temperature checks and health interviews and cleaning and sanitation will be enhanced

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Art Museum at Forest Park will reopen its doors June 16 with new protocols put in place based on guidelines from the city of St. Louis' Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies.

Visitor capacity at the Art Museum will be limited to 10% of its usual capacity, or 350 persons at a time in the permanent collection galleries. Visitor capacity is limited to 60 people per hour in the museum's Millet and Modern Art exhibition, which the museum also is reopening June 16. That exhibit has been extended through Labor Day.

In addition, all staff and visitors age 9 and older are required to wear a face mask, and masks for those between the ages of 2 and 8 are encouraged. Entrance to the museum will be limited to its east building, either through Taylor Hall on Fine Arts Drive or the parking garage.

The museum will offer a coat check area at the entrance but officials encourage visitors to leave backpacks and bags larger than 11x17 inches at home.

Staff members will undergo daily temperature checks and health interviews and cleaning and sanitation will be enhanced.

The Panorama restaurant and Museum Cafe will reopen at a later date, officials said.

Tours, other in-person programming and public access to the Richardson Memorial Library and Print Study Room will be suspended through Sept. 7.

Other local attractions, including the Saint Louis Zoo and the City Museum also will reopen in the coming weeks.