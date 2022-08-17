Saint Louis University tops fundraising campaign goal by over $100M

The campaign was SLU's most ambitious fundraising effort in its 203-year history, officials said.

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University's more than five-year comprehensive fundraising effort has exceeded its goal by over $100 million.

The university's "Accelerating Excellence: The Campaign for Saint Louis University" campaign, launched publicly in late 2018 with a $500 million goal, raised a total of $604 million, according to a Wednesday press release.

Funds raised in the campaign were targeted to support SLU initiatives in academic excellence, scholarships, health sciences, athletics and business education, officials have said.

"This is a historic achievement for Saint Louis University,” SLU President Fred Pestello said in a statement. “The Accelerating Excellence campaign has built momentum for our mission-driven work and created new possibilities for groundbreaking initiatives in academics, medicine, research, athletics and service. The generosity of our donors will fuel an exciting, transformative future for SLU."

Co-chairs of the Accelerating Excellence campaign are SLU trustees and alumni Richard Chaifetz, founder and CEO of Chicago-based ComPsych Corp., and financier Rex Sinquefield, who co-founded Austin, Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors.

SLU said that since launching the campaign in 2018, it had four years of record-breaking fundraising, including its largest fundraising year, fiscal 2022 ended June 30, during which SLU raised over $139 million. When the campaign concluded June 30, SLU had received 98 gifts and pledges of $1 million or more, according to the university.

Every school and college at the university has already received investment from the dollars raised through the campaign, officials said.