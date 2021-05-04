Schlafly sets opening date for its first Illinois brewpub

Schlafly Highland Square can seat 80 guests and offers a three season patio that can seat an additional 80 guests, officials said

HIGHLAND, Ill. — St. Louis-based independent craft brewery Schlafly Beer will open its first Illinois brewpub Dec. 22.

Schlafly Highland Square, at 907 Main St. in Highland, is the brewery's fourth location in the St. Louis region. The brewery announced the new location this spring. It already operates Schlafly Tap Room on Locust Street; Schlafly Bottleworks on Southwest Avenue; and Schlalfy Bankside on Main Street in St. Charles.

"For the better part of a year, we have been planning and revitalizing this building to open our first brewpub in Illinois," CEO Fran Caradonna said in a statement. "The City of Highland has been an exceptional partner, and we're looking forward to bringing the Schlafly experience to residents and guests. It's serendipitous that the opening of Schlafly Highland Square takes place so close to our company's 30th Anniversary."

Schlafly Highland Square can seat 80 guests and offers a three season patio that can seat an additional 80 guests, officials said. The building, which recently served as the Highland Chamber of Commerce, has been expanded to encompass 3,420 square feet and includes a new kitchen. The renovation work preserves many of the 71-year-old building's historic designs. A small experimental pilot brewery is also included in the upstairs space of the building.

Officials previously said the building had sat empty for about three years. TJO Holdings of St. Louis bought the building in October 2019 for $115,000, per city records. Schlafly had said it would lease the space from TJO.

