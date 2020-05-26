Schnucks to open natural food store

x
"Our mission as a company is to nourish people’s lives"
ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. said it will open a natural food store this summer, making headway in a more than $50 billion industry.

The grocer will open EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks in Columbia, Missouri, at a former Lucky's Market location. In addition to natural food items, the store will feature a "natural living department" where employees can help customers with choosing options that fit a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

"Our mission as a company is to nourish people’s lives and we’re excited to be able to build on that mission by launching a store where it’s easy to make healthier choices, while still also being able to pick up a few decadent treats for those special occasions that may be worth the extra calories," Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a statement.

Schnucks purchased the former Lucky's, a 42,000-square-foot store at 111 S. Providence Road, at a bankruptcy auction earlier this year for an undisclosed price. Trade publication Supermarket News reported that Schnucks bid $860,000 for the location in March.

In January, Lucky's Market announced it was closing 32 of its 39 stores and filing for bankruptcy.

