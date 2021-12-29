South City craft beer retailer to close, replacement planned

The retailer plans to close the location at the end of January, according to a social media post.

ST. LOUIS — Craft Beer Cellar in south St. Louis will close its doors at the end of January, according to a post on its Instagram page.

"The building has been purchased by The Wine and Cheese Place and will open as a new concept in 2022," the post said. "South City has been incredible to us here and we can't thank everyone who has walked through our doors enough."

Craft Beer Cellar, located at 5760 Chippewa St. in Southampton, opened its doors there more than three years ago. According to real estate records, a company tied to Brandon Nickelson, who co-owns the retailer with his brother Ryan Nickelson, most recently owned the Craft Beer Cellar property.

The retailer also has a location in Clayton at 8113 Maryland Ave., which it opened in 2014. When it first opened in Clayton, the brothers said Craft Beer Cellar would carry between 900 to 1,000 craft brews. Brandon Nickelson projected annual revenue between $800,000 and $1 million at the time.

Craft Beer Cellar is a franchise out of Belmont, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2010 by Kate Baker and Suzanne Schalow. Today, it has 20 locations and one in development in Las Vegas, according to its website. It costs between $75,000 and $150,000, including the initial franchise fee, to open a Craft Beer Cellar franchise.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.