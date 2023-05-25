x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

Spire to acquire 2 natural gas pipeline systems in Missouri

MoGas owns and operates an approximately 263-mile interstate natural gas pipeline system, primarily in Missouri but also serving Illinois.
Credit: KSDK
Spire natural gas utility company.

MISSOURI, USA — Spire Inc., the St. Louis-based natural gas utility company, has agreed to acquire two Missouri pipeline systems from another public company.

Spire (NYSE: SR) said Thursday that it has agreed to buy MoGas Pipeline and Omega Pipeline from Kansas City-based CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE: CORR) for $175 million.

The transaction is expected to close in Spire's fiscal fourth quarter ending in September, pending regulatory and other closing conditions, officials said. CorEnergy said it would use proceeds from the cash deal to repay bank debt.

MoGas owns and operates an approximately 263-mile interstate natural gas pipeline system, primarily in Missouri but also serving Illinois. 

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out