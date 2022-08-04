St. Charles' first standalone Chick-Fil-A is on the way, mayor says

The targeted opening for the Chick-Fil-A is early 2023.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The city of St. Charles will get its first standalone Chick-Fil-A as part of a retail development that also includes up to three other fast-food restaurants.

The four-restaurant complex is under construction at 2010 Zumbehl Road, near the intersection with Interstate 70. A Chipotle Mexican Grill is also planned on the 3.9-acre site, and will share its building with a Jersey Mike's sub shop, Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. Talks are underway with potential tenants that could sign on to the fourth available space, which would most likely also be some type of restaurant, the mayor said.

The targeted opening for the Chick-Fil-A is early 2023, with construction continuing for the rest of this year, the city said this week.

The fast-food restaurants replace a shuttered Red Roof Inn, which was demolished in the spring to make way for the new development. Before it closed, the motel had been the site of frequent police calls, according to city filings.

An LLC tied to Red Roof Inn’s New Albany, Ohio-based corporate headquarters, BW RRI IV LLC, sold the property in March 2021 to RCP-N LLC for $3 million, according to St. Charles County records. That entity is tied to Creve Coeur-based Noles Properties, which has a history of selling trendy fast food locations.

In December, Noles Properties sold the Zumbehl Road site for $5.04 million to Alrig USA Acquisitions LLC, an investment firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

Atlanta-based chain Chick-Fil-A has an existing location in the city at Lindenwood University, but it does not have any standalone stores in St. Charles, according to its list of locations. The chain has restaurants elsewhere in St. Charles County, in St. Peters, Lake St. Louis and O'Fallon, Missouri.