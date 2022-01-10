St. Louis alderwoman resigns to take job at Washington University

"It would create a conflict of interest for me to hold both of these positions concurrently," Heather Navarro said

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Alderwoman Heather Navarro said she is resigning her government post Jan. 24 as she takes a job at Washington University.

Former executive director at the nonprofit Missouri Coalition for the Environment, Navarro said she would become director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative, which aims "to develop a coordinated Midwestern response to the climate crisis." Navarro said her employer would be Washington University.

"It would create a conflict of interest for me to hold both of these positions concurrently," Navarro said in a letter to Aldermanic President Lewis Reed explaining her resignation.

"As I believe is evident from my time at the Board of Aldermen, issues related to climate change and resiliency have been at the top of my agenda," she continued. "This position, as the first director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative, presents an opportunity to shape a climate action agenda for the entire Midwest region."